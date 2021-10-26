USA VERSUS PRESS FREEDOMS AND JULIAN ASSANGE. | ASIA PACIFIC TODAY

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The US is preparing a fresh legal fight to extradite Julian Assange and try him for espionage. A large protest is expected outside the High Court in London when the appeal kicks off this Wednesday. Though his extradition to the US has been blocked, Assange remains behind bars in London’s Belmarsh Prison. If extradited and found guilty by a US court, he faces a term of up to 175 years.
Alex Hills updates us on recent developments in the case, twists by the media, and the fundamentals at stake.
Alex is an Architect, former academic, violinist and activist. She founded Free Assange NZ with Greg Rzesniowiecki back in 2018 and later submitted a petition for Julian's asylum to NZ parliament. When it was Julian's birthday in 2019, she instigated a 62 city protest which began the global movement Candles4Assange, a Free Press protest listing service with supporter networking.
Candles4Assange had almost 60 events listed as Assange’s supporters have been gathering in cities around the globe to demand freedom for the jailed WikiLeaks founder.
Asia Pacific Today. October 25, 2021
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