St. Mary Magdalene - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy
Jul 20, 2023
St. Mary Magdalene was one of Christ's closest disciples during His earthly ministry. On this week's Saints in Focus, Br. Steve Castellano, MIC, shares how God's mercy worked in the life of this incredible saint. We pray that through the example of St. Mary Magdalene, others will come to give their lives to Christ as she did! Her feast day is celebrated on July 22.
