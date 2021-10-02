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Cenk Uygur vs Joe Rogan- Young Turks Founder Threatens to 'End Him'
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71 views • October 02, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the reality of Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks claiming he would end Joe Rogan in a fight after criticizing the podcaster for successfully treating his case of COVID with, among other treatments, Ivermectin.
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