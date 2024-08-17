From the times of the nations to the end of the times of the nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since June 1967, Israel has recovered full sovereignty upon Jerusalem. The prophecy of Jesus in Luke 21:24 is fulfilled. We are now living a time, which is not any more the time of the nations but a transition towards the time left for the antichrist to deceive the world. There are many signs that confirm this sad reality.