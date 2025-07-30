Demo: Combat laser weapon will make even the heaviest, protected Ukrainian and NATO drones vulnerable to the new UAV defense platform

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥Russia's futuristic firepower: watch new combat laser melt through steel armor in stunning demo
Russia’s new ‘Posokh’ (lit. ‘Staff’) combat laser has completed its latest test, melting through 10mm-thick steel armor from a distance of 100m.
The test follows earlier trials of the destruction of a drone’s engine at a 500m range in one second flat.
Once honed into a working combat system, the laser weapon will make even the heaviest, protected Ukrainian and NATO drones vulnerable to the new UAV defense platform.
🔍What are the Posokh’s characteristics?
🟠Power output: estimated at 50-100 kW
🟠Range: Up to 7 km against optical systems, or 1 km vs armored targets (all laser weapons’ intensity drops over distance due to atmospheric scattering)
🟠Targeting: electro-optical guidance, possible incorporation of AI-assisted tracking
🟠Cooling: Likely liquid-cooled. Developers say it can destroy several dozen targets on a single charge
🟠Accessibility: Potentially mountable on armored vehicles as a custom anti-drone laser gun installation
The Posokh’s developers, a company called LazerBuzz, promise prototype testing in late August against targets simulating Ukrainian-long-range Lyuty drones, including their shootdown at ranges up to 1.5 km. Use in combat could start by the end of the year.
🇷🇺Russia has been a leader in the development of experimental laser weapon systems (https://t.me/SputnikInt/89367) going back to the Cold War, with more than half a dozen ground, air, sea and space-based systems created, and several fielded, including the Peresvet ultra-long range anti-satellite installation.