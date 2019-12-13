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Neurosurgeon Jack Kruse on 5G and EMF - Absolute Danger to Cellular Structure of the Body
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176 views • December 13, 2019
This is a casual podcast video interview of Jack Kruse. He's a neuro surgeon on the East Coast who is up to date on the effects of 5G, 4G and all EMF. He tests everything on himself to be sure. He once went underground for a week to see what the effect of having ZERO EMF exposure would be. That was when he realized how damaging it is. He talks about it causing depression and suicides, and relates the exposure to the suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, who both lived in the same building and both committed suicide after 5G was installed on every corner of their building. Go to 4:45 for info on that. People left that building in droves after vomiting and a series of side effects.
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