Iran Death Penalty 4 Enemies Of God. Airstrikes On 2 Sabbaths. Russia Hypersonic Missile Hits Kyiv
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
47 followers
Follow
0
36 views • 1 day ago

Iran vows crackdown on protests, issues death penalty warning with ‘Enemies of God’ charge. Reeling under nationwide protests that have been escalating, Iran on Saturday sharply escalated its response and vowed a crackdown as the country’s attorney general issued a warning that anyone taking part in demonstrations could be treated as an “enemy of God”, a charge that carries the death penalty. Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad issued the warning that was broadcast on state television on Saturday as protests entered their second week and intensified despite an internet blackout. The statement carried by Iranian state television said even those who “helped rioters” would face the charge.


War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://youtu.be/jsMS0DPKhYc


Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows to ‘Not Back Down’ as Protests Swell. After days of fierce protest, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused protesters of trying to “please” President Trump. Iranian authorities signaled further crackdowns on the demonstrations.


Iran’s Supreme Leader Predicts Donald Trump ‘Will Fall’. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a series of posts on X Friday, denouncing U.S. policy and framing ongoing unrest as foreign‑backed. His remarks came amid mounting protests and an internet blackout, signaling Tehran’s intent to portray demonstrators as aligned with Washington


US drone strike ordered by Trump kills top Iranian commander in Baghdad


Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated near Tehran


US military launches airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria, officials say. Strikes come as US special envoy for Syria said he met in Damascus with Syria’s new leadership


Russia uses its new hypersonic missile in major attack on Ukraine and warning to the West. Russia bombarded Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in a large-scale overnight attack, officials said Friday, killing at least four people in the capital. For only the second time in the nearly 4-year-old war, it used a powerful, new hypersonic missile that struck western Ukraine in a clear warning to Kyiv's NATO allies.


Kyiv mayor calls on residents to leave capital as half of city's buildings have been left without heating after Russian attack. Half of Kyiv's apartment buildings, almost 6,000, are currently without heat supply after critical infrastructure in the capital was damaged in a large-scale Russian attack.


 As of the morning of 9 January, more than 500,000 consumers in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast were left without electricity after the Russian attack.


Emergency Power Outages Halt Heat, Water, and Transport Across Kyiv. Emergency power outages ordered by Ukrenergo temporarily halted heat, water supply, and electric transport in Kyiv, with authorities later reporting gradual restoration of electricity.


#Iran

#DeathPenalty

#Trump

#Khamenei

#Russia

#Ukraine

#Syria


Keywords
iran protestsend time persecutionkhamenei overthrowniran enemies of goddeath penalty iransunday law death penaltysabbath keepers persecutioneast before west prophecybible prophecy 2026the seven judgmentsfourth angel prophecydeath decree in iranamerica future death penaltyiran civil wariran war esculationiran civil unrestkhamenei assassinationrussian hypersonic missile ukrainekyiv power outagekyiv evacuationkhamenei regime
Trump’s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO’s breaking point?

Belle Carter
Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Laura Harris
Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Laura Harris
French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

Laura Harris
Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under “transparency” bill

Laura Harris
Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Belle Carter
