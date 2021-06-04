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6/04/2021 -- West Coast USA struck -- Two M5.9 Earthquakes fractures across 13 miles in 25min..!
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171 views • June 04, 2021
The West coast of the United States, Oregon, has been struck by two noteworthy M5.9 earthquakes spanning about 25 minutes in time, across 13 miles starting from the West going down by five miles, and East by 13 miles.
This follows the M6.1 in Alaska from May 31, 2021, and the warning issued for new activity coming from that new push out of Alaska.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
This follows the M6.1 in Alaska from May 31, 2021, and the warning issued for new activity coming from that new push out of Alaska.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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