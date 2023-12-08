Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Malone: Vaccine Delivers Short Fragments of DNA
channel image
The New American
2283 Subscribers
120 views
Published 7 days ago

This show previously aired on 10/30/2023


This bombshell news that the vax really does contain short fragments of DNA has some lawyers salivating. This could lead to proven fraud, and that the FDA was lied to. Lawsuits would then be allowed to go forward against Big Pharma.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: 1. AmericasVoice.news - The Charlie Kirk Show - Dr. Robert Malone talks about the short fragments of DNA found in the covid vaccine. https://americasvoice.news/video/ZxbSF9MtfckAbvW/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - The Charlie Kirk Show - Dr Robert Malone sums it up https://americasvoice.news/video/VufjRWBfRD6gdMZ/?related=playlist


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
vaccinednamalone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket