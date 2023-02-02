Christian Schools Going "Woke"? Veteran Teacher Blows Whistle

Many Catholic and Protestant schools and education-program providers are lining up with Common Core, Social-Emotional Learning, and "woke" propaganda, warned veteran educator and elementary director emeritus at FreedomProject Academy, Mary Black, in this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Black, who has been teaching for around five decades, says these problems are becoming ubiquitous, and that parents must guard their children. In some cases, the private schools have become even worse than the government schools. Even more alarming, even many Christian textbooks for Christian schools are promoting globalism, critical race theory (CRT), and dangerous manipulation of children.





