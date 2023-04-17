Create New Account
How to Embark on a Lifelong Walk With God & Experience Exponential Growth
The Good Question Podcast
Published 15 hours ago

If someone told you to delete a database of critical information that took you two decades’ worth of blood, sweat, and tears to build, would you?

Of course not.

But what if it was God who told you to?

This is just one example of something Daniel Krynzel experienced. His decision would change his life.

Listen in and learn more at https://www.godspeedwithdaniel.com/.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr

