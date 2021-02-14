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'Pizza' for your Family Part I: A Summary [16.10.2020]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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375 views • February 14, 2021
A Summary of some of the major aspects of Pizzagate. Many forget the legitimate evidence behind it all.
Monitoring the hidden movements beneath the surface. Pizza, Politics, Breaking News - things many others won't touch.

14.02.2021 by @santino
https://anonup.com/thread/1484690

Finally The Proof.
Here is The Link
Very Sad.

D.C. TUNNELS by REAL CHIEF POLICE
15 hours ago - 3 min read
https://www.realchiefpolice.com/post/d-c-tunnels

This post is very difficult for me to write. It took me some time to confirm the happenings in DC. But it was confirmed. I was sent pictures of some of the tunnels and children in those tunnels. I cannot show those pics. It is too horrific. I am sorry I looked at them....

Everyone has seen the thousands of body bags waiting to be shipped. Now we know why. There were still tunnels and dumbs all around the world that needed to be cleaned up. In the DC tunnels there were thousands of children who were half alive and thousands that were dead. They had their organs harvested. Many were half eaten. I have never seen anything like it...
Read more here: https://www.realchiefpolice.com/post/d-c-tunnels

Memory Hold 2.0 - 5.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zXzRqyjG87s
Monitoring the hidden movements beneath the surface. Pizza, Politics, Breaking News - things many others won't touch.
https://twitter.com/MemoryHold
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/memoryhold/
https://www.instagram.com/memoryhold7/
https://dlive.tv/MemoryHold

MemoryHold - 1755 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e04eO72HITSB/
[DL and share here) https://seed177.bitchute.com/2VDYfVPMsxHu/e04eO72HITSB.mp4
Keywords
freedomsatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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