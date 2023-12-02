⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (25 Nov - 2 Dec 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(25 Nov - 2 Dec 2023)
▫️ The AF of the RU FED inflicted 27 grp strikes w/ HP weapons & UAVs on mili airfield, arsenals, stor sites for artill ammo, weaps & milit hardware & UKR POL bases.
AFU temp deploy sites struck. All assigned targets engaged.
▫️ Kupyansk, Zapad unit GOFs front line near Sinkovka (Kharkov) repelled 18 AFU attacks.
Aviat & artil losses on AFU 10th Mtn Aslt Brig, 57th Mtrised Infantry Brig, 14th, 43, 53 & 67th mechd brigs near Sinkovka, Ivanovka & Kislovka (Kharkov).
UKR losses + 315 UKR men, 2 tanks, 8 armd fight vehics, 15 mtr vehics & 7 field artill guns.
▫️ Krasny Liman, Tsentr GoF units supported by aviat, artill & heavy flamethrowers repelled 13 attacks by detachmts of the AFU 12th Special OPs Brig, 47 & 67th mechd brigs.
Strikes at AFU 31st Natl Guard Brig, 117th & 125th territl DEF brigs close to Torskoye, Krasny Liman, Serebryanka & Grigorovka (DPR).
UKR losses, up to 950 UKR killed & wounded, 7 armd fight vehics & 21 mtr vehics.
▫️ Donetsk, Yug GOFs suppd by aviat & artil improved tactl situation at forward lines & liberated Artyomovskoye (DPR).
Strikes at AFU men & hardware near Maryinka, Kurdyumovka & Kleshcheyevka (DPR).
Past wk, 25 attacks by the UKR AFs, repelled.
UKR losses +1680 UKR men, 6 tanks, 6 armd fight vehics, 31 mtr vehics & 19 field artill guns.
▫️ S Donetsk, units of the Vostok GoF repelled 3 attacks.
Aviat & artill losses on AFU 58th Motord Infantry Brig, 72 Mechd Brig & 128 Terrl DEF Brig close to Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye, Nikolskoye, Shevchenko, Konstantinovka & Novodonetskoye (DPR).
UKR losses +880 UKR troops, 1 tank, 6 armrd fight vehics, 20 motor vehics & 5 field artill guns.
▫️ Zaporozhye, units of RU GoFs DEF, repelled 14 attacks of AFU near Rabotino & Verbovoye. RU AFs inflicted fire damage on AFU 71st Jaeger Brig, 82nd Aslt Brig, 33rd, 65th & 118th mechd brigs near Malaya Tokmachka & Novoandreyevka. AFU losses more than 315 UKR troops, 5 tanks, 7 armd fight vehics, 21 mtr vehics, & 5 field artill guns.
▫️Kherson, UKR units failed to land infantry on isles & the left bank of the Dnepr. Result RU forces & artill fire assaults, AFU lost up to 450 UKR men, 13 field artill guns, 23 boats & 26 mtr vehics. 2 AFU sabo & recon groups eliminated.
AFU 35th, 36t& 37 marines brigs, struck near Tyaginka, Tokarevka & Sadovoye (Kherson).14 UKR men taken prisoner in week.
▫️OPl-Tactl & Missile of the RU GOFs destroyed 1 fuel depo & the air park at airfield near Mirgorod (Poltava reg), as well as 6 P-18 radar stats.
▫️AD downed 8 aircraft of the UKR AF in week, 5 MiG-29, 2 Su-27, 1 Su-25, & 1 Mi-8 helicopter. AD units downed 41 HIMARS & Uragan MLRS projtiles, 3 HARM anti-radn missiles & 188 UAVs.
In total, 545 airplanes, 256 helics, 9,353 UAVs, 442 AD MSs, 13,743 tanks & other armd fight vehics, 1,187 combat vehics equipd w MLRS, 7,215 field artill guns & mortars, as well as 15,844 units of special military equip have been destroyed during the SMO.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.