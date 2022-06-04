Eva Bartlett: Ukraine has a kill list, and I'm on it (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-RT had me on yesterday to discuss Ukraine's kill list & my entry on it.I highlighted Canada's cozy relationship with Ukraine, including with the Nazi battalions, Chrystia Freeland's Nazi-collaborating grandpa , and why I feel safer living in Russia than I would were I back in Canada where Ukrainian nationalists & Nazi supporters run rampant and could easily harm or kill me.I also spoke of how while independent Canadian media reached out to me for an interview, concerned about the kill list entry & my safety, Canadian state-funded media, CBC, reached out to me to attempt to set me up for an interview for what I assume is their pending smear piece on me--and that the CBC journalist's email to me made zero mention of Ukraine's kill list, but what he did mention (my participation in a tribunal on Ukraine's war crimes) could only have come from him reading my entry on Ukraine's kill list as that tribunal was not widely publicized in English or by myself, but is on my kill list entry. Thus he & CBC prioritize pushing war propaganda over addressing Ukraine's kill list which threatens the life of a Canadian journalist.RELEVANT LINKS: