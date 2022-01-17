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Media ATTACKS Joe Rogan & FAILS! - MASSIVE Backlash! - Media Caught Red Handed Spreading MORE BS!
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1736 views • January 17, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent attempts to destroy Joe Rogan's credibility as he sees his audience dramatically continue to rise whilst speaking out against covid propaganda.
The claim that 250 doctors have signed a campaign to get Joe Rogan censored is nonsense. Few are practicing doctors. No one should need papers from an indoctrination camp to be able to speak out about scientific issues, however the fact that they couldn't even find more than a few practicing doctors to sign the letter says everything you need to know.
Joe Rogan has more viewers than most of the top mainstream media shows combined and continues to speak out for the most part against the mandated jabs worldwide. The media has lost their mind and in a desperate attempt have spread completely fabricated and out of context nonsense in order to combat Rogan.
Rogan on the other hand continues to get more viewers anyways.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent attempts to destroy Joe Rogan's credibility as he sees his audience dramatically continue to rise whilst speaking out against covid propaganda.
The claim that 250 doctors have signed a campaign to get Joe Rogan censored is nonsense. Few are practicing doctors. No one should need papers from an indoctrination camp to be able to speak out about scientific issues, however the fact that they couldn't even find more than a few practicing doctors to sign the letter says everything you need to know.
Joe Rogan has more viewers than most of the top mainstream media shows combined and continues to speak out for the most part against the mandated jabs worldwide. The media has lost their mind and in a desperate attempt have spread completely fabricated and out of context nonsense in order to combat Rogan.
Rogan on the other hand continues to get more viewers anyways.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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