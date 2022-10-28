EPISODE 291: DEADLY PROTOCOLS from TheHighwire.com

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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-291-deadly-protocols/
ICAN Set to Sue Your State; Bombshell V-Safe Finding; NY Court Rules For Unvaxxed; ICAN National Poll Reveals Biggest Voting Block; A Deadly Protocol;
GUESTS: JP Sears; Sarah Mitchell, RN, BSN, C-EFM; Stacy Ograyensek
AIRDATE: October 27, 2022