© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FREEDOM CONVOY - CANADIAN TRUCKERS INSPIRE THE WORLD! [MIRRORED]
Follow
0
Share
Report
656 views • January 31, 2022
FREEDOM CONVOY - CANADIAN TRUCKERS INSPIRE THE WORLD! [MIRRORED]
Mirrored from bitchute channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ryAP7gn11N4/
What a time to be alive! Me & the mister talk all things convoy & show lots of videos, etc from around the country. Get a tissue, you're going to tear up. ♥ My website is here: https://amazingpolly.net/ God bless the truckers & their families and God bless each and every one of us.
Truckers Demand Letter: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
Mirrored from bitchute channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ryAP7gn11N4/
What a time to be alive! Me & the mister talk all things convoy & show lots of videos, etc from around the country. Get a tissue, you're going to tear up. ♥ My website is here: https://amazingpolly.net/ God bless the truckers & their families and God bless each and every one of us.
Truckers Demand Letter: https://canada-unity.com/mou/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.