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More Americans rely on Dr Pepper for their health advice than Dr Fauci'_ Cory Bernardi.
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30 views • June 17, 2021
Sky News host Cory Bernardi says "more Americans rely on Dr Pepper for their [health] advice than Dr Fauci".
"There are so many stupid people out there at the moment who will do anything Dr Fauci says even when he contradicts himself," he said.
"The only conclusion I can come to is they've found a way for people to donate their brains to science and allow their bodies to keep walking around."
"There are so many stupid people out there at the moment who will do anything Dr Fauci says even when he contradicts himself," he said.
"The only conclusion I can come to is they've found a way for people to donate their brains to science and allow their bodies to keep walking around."
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