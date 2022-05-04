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May 2nd, 2022, many media report that Putin was diagnosed with abdominal cancer a year and a half ago and has Parkinson’s disease, may undergo cancer surgery in the near future and temporarily hand power to another person.
Since March 2nd, 2022, Miles Guo has repeatedly exposed in Mile Grand Live that Putin’s health is definitely failing, Putin has had two surgeries and one of which is on his kidney. Miles Guo told some people in the Middle East and the UK five years ago that Putin would be dead by 2025.