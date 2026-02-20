# Contributor Code of Conduct





This project adheres to No Code of Conduct. We are all adults. We accept anyone's contributions. Nothing else matters.





For more information please visit the [No Code of Conduct](https://nocodeofconduct.com) homepage.





Red Pill Nation Hangout #479

1. 16:04 Minnesota section

A) Tim Walz finally caved to Trump and riots in Minnesota end

B) James O’Keefe exposes yet more NGO connections to Minnesota protests

C) Internet Tough guys (Andrew Mercado doxxing, Kyle Wagner call to action) fuck around and find out

2. 1:05:51 Ilhan Omar assaulted under very suspicious circumstances

3. 1:17:33 Spain decides to give 500,000 illegal immigrants voting rights





https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/













Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8













Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble





https://rumble.com/c/c-413605













Also feel free to subscribe and support here





https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation













https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed





https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/













https://www.minds.com/Neroke













https://gab.ai/Neroke5













https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/













https://neroke1.tumblr.com/













https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05













https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive













https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts













https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive













https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8













https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/













https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828













https://kick.com/neroke05













https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5