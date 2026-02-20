BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Red Pill Nation Hangout 479-1
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
122 followers
0
15 views • 1 day ago

# Contributor Code of Conduct


This project adheres to No Code of Conduct. We are all adults. We accept anyone's contributions. Nothing else matters.


For more information please visit the [No Code of Conduct](https://nocodeofconduct.com) homepage.


Red Pill Nation Hangout #479

1. 16:04 Minnesota section

A) Tim Walz finally caved to Trump and riots in Minnesota end

B) James O’Keefe exposes yet more NGO connections to Minnesota protests

C) Internet Tough guys (Andrew Mercado doxxing, Kyle Wagner call to action) fuck around and find out

2. 1:05:51 Ilhan Omar assaulted under very suspicious circumstances

3. 1:17:33 Spain decides to give 500,000 illegal immigrants voting rights


https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/




Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8




Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble


https://rumble.com/c/c-413605




Also feel free to subscribe and support here


https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation




https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed


https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/




https://www.minds.com/Neroke




https://gab.ai/Neroke5




https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/




https://neroke1.tumblr.com/




https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05




https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive




https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts




https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive




https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8




https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/




https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828




https://kick.com/neroke05




https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5

newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
