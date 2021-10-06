If You Get the Vaccine, You Are More Likely To Get COVID-19

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09/30/2021 Attorney Thomas Renz explains serious side effects of Covid vaccine. You are more likely to get Covid. There is a lack of transparency over what vaccine you are getting. Vaccinated people are shedding viruses and pose risk to people around them.