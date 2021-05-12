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FULL SHOW: Gas Outages Across East Coast As CIA And Democrats Focus On Woke Politics
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50 views • May 12, 2021
More incredible developments everyday in the New World Order as not only has America had it oil pipelines sabotaged, now a pipeline in Israel is set ablaze during the rocket fire between Gaza, Hamas, Israel and Palestine. Despite all the real issues America and the World are facing, our politicians are still more concerned with the woke politics of sexuality and skin color. The fight against child genital mutilation coninues in Texas, and bills to stop the child torture are getting through State’s legislatures. Tom Pappert joins to discuss the developments on this front. Drew Mason joins Owen Shroyer in the studio to announce the latest addition in the Infowars website family to help keep our audience ahead of the curve, InfowarsGold.com! We also debut an exclusive report pinning Fauci to the COVID-19 release.
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