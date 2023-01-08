BILL GATES ATTACKS FOOD SUPPLY! - GMO Livestock & Destruction Of Farm Land! - Rations CONTINUE!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent move by Bill Gates to attack the food supply as he buys up massive amounts of farmland and essentially refuses to use any of it, helping to exacerbate the supply chain, all while funding the creation of GMO livestock.

Not only is Bill Gates (who has his hands in absolutely everything) pushing GMO livestock, but also mRNA fruits and vegetables. He's pushing the Great Reset eugenics and disgenics agenda forward while using at least some farmland to create ration camps, like in the case of his North Dakota property. Remember, he's the largest owner of farmland in the United States.

Meanwhile, as mysterious factory fires continue, gas prices are forcing another massive factory to cut 80% of food production in France.

Eggs are missing from shelves if they're not insanely expensive right now in the United States, Europe and the UK and this only appears to be the beginning.

In this video, we break down this crucial point in history and what can be done about it.





