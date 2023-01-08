BILL GATES ATTACKS FOOD SUPPLY! - GMO Livestock & Destruction Of Farm Land! - Rations CONTINUE!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
NGANIC CBD OIL! Get organic HIGH QUALITY CBD HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1312822&u=3368756&m=85768&urllink=&afftrack=
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682
Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent move by Bill Gates to attack the food supply as he buys up massive amounts of farmland and essentially refuses to use any of it, helping to exacerbate the supply chain, all while funding the creation of GMO livestock.
Not only is Bill Gates (who has his hands in absolutely everything) pushing GMO livestock, but also mRNA fruits and vegetables. He's pushing the Great Reset eugenics and disgenics agenda forward while using at least some farmland to create ration camps, like in the case of his North Dakota property. Remember, he's the largest owner of farmland in the United States.
Meanwhile, as mysterious factory fires continue, gas prices are forcing another massive factory to cut 80% of food production in France.
Eggs are missing from shelves if they're not insanely expensive right now in the United States, Europe and the UK and this only appears to be the beginning.
In this video, we break down this crucial point in history and what can be done about it.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:
https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
Follow us on Parler HERE:
https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.