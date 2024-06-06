BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Todd Harris—Defending Parental Rights With Film
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
11 months ago

June 6, 2024: My guests this week are Todd Harris and David Stephan. Todd Harris is a filmmaker, producer of Uninformed Consent and his most recent work, The People vs. David and Collet Stephan. David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are the subject of this important documentary about government overreach, medical tyranny and the abuse of citizens by the pharmaceutical industry and the public health system. We discuss the upcoming tour of the movie and how people can see it.

To learn more about this move and to see the trailer, visit:

https://www.bigpicturemovie.com/people-vs-david-collet-stephan


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X (TWITTER): https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

vaccinesmovievaccine injurypolice911pharmaceuticalezekielchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcourtscourt casealbertameningitiscdnpolidavid stephansolitarychpcanadachp talkstodd harrisbig picture moviethe people vs david and collet stephancollet stephanmedical mal practice
