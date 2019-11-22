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Anti-depressants Do More Harm than Good
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29 views • November 22, 2019
A study at McMaster University published in Frontiers in Psychology, showed that anti-depressants do more harm than good! Conventional wisdom dictates that these drugs are safe and effective. These drugs increase the risk for fetal development problems, sexual dysfunction, digestive problems, and stroke. They may even cause osteoporosis.
There has been a disappointing shift from psychotherapy to psychopharmacology in psychiatric training.For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
There has been a disappointing shift from psychotherapy to psychopharmacology in psychiatric training.For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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