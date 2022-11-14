I was Lee Harvey Oswald's Girlfriend | Judyth Vary Baker

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Nov 30, 2017
The name Lee Harvey Oswald will forever be shrouded in infamy. One name that escaped the public spotlight, however, was that of Lee's girlfriend at the time, Judyth Baker.
In her memoir "Lee and Me: How I Came To Know, Love, And Lose Lee Harvey Oswald", Judyth insists that Oswald did not murder President Kennedy in November of 1963.
Baker lives overseas for security reasons and rarely makes live American appearances, so take this rare opportunity to hear her speak.
Judyth Baker's website http://meandlee.com/
Judyth Baker's Blog http://judythbaker.blogspot.com/
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