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Peter Breggin on the global predators preying on humankind
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802 views • December 12, 2021
December 3rd, 2021 -- 3,422 views on Odysee
Jerm Warfare interview with Peter R. Breggin MD
Peter Breggin is known as the "conscience of psychiatry".
Dr. Breggin discusses who the global predators are; why they are preying on us; what their end game is; and how we can defend ourselves against them.
Dr. Breggin's new book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey is available at bookstores everywhere and at a special sale price through 2021 for the Kindle, epub, Nook edition.
Jerm Warfare interview with Peter R. Breggin MD
Peter Breggin is known as the "conscience of psychiatry".
Dr. Breggin discusses who the global predators are; why they are preying on us; what their end game is; and how we can defend ourselves against them.
Dr. Breggin's new book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey is available at bookstores everywhere and at a special sale price through 2021 for the Kindle, epub, Nook edition.
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