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ZOMBIE PREPAREDNESS FROM THE CDC
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300 views • March 10, 2021
ZOMBIE PREPAREDNESS FROM THE CDC
here is the link to the CDC website, if anyone wants to see the article.
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm
So just when you thought the world could not get any stranger. The following story will make you re-evaluate that notion.
I came across this story this week about the CDC putting up a page on their website about Zombie Preparedness.
This short article was published on Feb 23rd.
We read:
"This website was created to help educators teach middle school aged children the basics of emergency preparedness and response using a fun, fictitious scenario."
CREDIT:
Some material in this video was inspired & sourced from: YTC: @HugoTalks
Music:
Halls of the Undead by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3846-halls-of-the-undead
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Waiting for the Lockdown to End by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
OTHER VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS WHERE YOU WILL FIND US:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
here is the link to the CDC website, if anyone wants to see the article.
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm
So just when you thought the world could not get any stranger. The following story will make you re-evaluate that notion.
I came across this story this week about the CDC putting up a page on their website about Zombie Preparedness.
This short article was published on Feb 23rd.
We read:
"This website was created to help educators teach middle school aged children the basics of emergency preparedness and response using a fun, fictitious scenario."
CREDIT:
Some material in this video was inspired & sourced from: YTC: @HugoTalks
Music:
Halls of the Undead by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3846-halls-of-the-undead
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Waiting for the Lockdown to End by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
OTHER VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS WHERE YOU WILL FIND US:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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