Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Fall Medical Fashion Show BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.28.15)

While it may be ok or even desirable to change your hemline every fall to stay in fashion, you may expect more from Government sponsored health care recommendations.

Are health screening guidelines based only on trendy whims and not any scientific fact? You decide. Dr Daniels examines the drastic change in medical guidelines for Mammogram when there has not been any change in scientific data. Find out what this means for you and who is controlling your health care. Tune in. Think Happens.

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