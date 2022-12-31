[Published Nov 15, 2022] CuttingEdge: Dirty Little Secrets - Tripledemic Fear Porn

Do not assume anything when it comes to the Government and your health. These creepy technocrates think Mrna will over come years of failure and even death trials of an RSV vaccine. If the last three years has taught us anything it is this. There is no precedence to assume anything in these last days. Now the ruling class is pushing the propaganda of fear of Covid, RSV & Seasonal flu as our times crisis. Why? To sell a deadly drug.





