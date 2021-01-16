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President Trump's "Muslim Ban" | What They Won't Tell You!
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130 views • January 16, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3588/president-trumps-muslim-ban-what-they-wont-tell-you
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3588-president-trumps-muslim-ban-what-they-wont-tell-you
President Donald Trump’s recent immigration related executive orders temporarily ban visitors from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan from entering the United States without “extreme vetting” and stop the intake refugees from these countries for at least 30 days. Is this a "Muslim Ban" as is being reported - or is the mainstream media lying to you once again?
Sources
http://theconversation.com/the-best-legal-arguments-against-trumps-immigration-ban-72196
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/democrat-presidents-impose-immigration-restrictions-358-republican-presidents/
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2017-02-01.html
http://foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com/there-s-a-hell-of-a-lot-we-don-t-know-about-u-s-airstr-1792041218
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3588-president-trumps-muslim-ban-what-they-wont-tell-you
President Donald Trump’s recent immigration related executive orders temporarily ban visitors from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan from entering the United States without “extreme vetting” and stop the intake refugees from these countries for at least 30 days. Is this a "Muslim Ban" as is being reported - or is the mainstream media lying to you once again?
Sources
http://theconversation.com/the-best-legal-arguments-against-trumps-immigration-ban-72196
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/democrat-presidents-impose-immigration-restrictions-358-republican-presidents/
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2017-02-01.html
http://foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com/there-s-a-hell-of-a-lot-we-don-t-know-about-u-s-airstr-1792041218
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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