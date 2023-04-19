From Cultivation to Distribution: Navigating the Cannabis Market

Summary:00:00 - Atlas Global Brands’ Intro

00:52 - Cannabis branding & Marketing

01:49 - Israeli Medical Marijuana

06:18 - Supply & Demand

08:23 - International Cannabis Brands

11:35 - Snoop Dogg’s Celebrity Cannabis

22:15 - Pot Stocks (CSE: ATL)

25:05 - CannabisTech

27:31 - The Future of Cannabis

29:40 - Outro





Bernard “Bernie” Yeung is the CEO at Atlas Global Brands Inc. Bernie is an accomplished sales and market executive, with almost 20 years of experience in cannabis, alcohol and consumer packaged goods industries.





About Atlas Global

Atlas Global is a global cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain, including cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and pharmacy.





Guest:

Bernard Yeung, CEO at Atlas Global Brands Inc. CSE: ATL

https://www.linkedin.com/company/atlasglobalbrands/





