From Cultivation to Distribution: Navigating the Cannabis Market

Summary:00:00 - Atlas Global Brands’ Intro
00:52 - Cannabis branding & Marketing
01:49 - Israeli Medical Marijuana
06:18 - Supply & Demand
08:23 - International Cannabis Brands
11:35 - Snoop Dogg’s Celebrity Cannabis
22:15 - Pot Stocks (CSE: ATL)
25:05 - CannabisTech
27:31 - The Future of Cannabis
29:40 - Outro
Bernard “Bernie” Yeung is the CEO at Atlas Global Brands Inc. Bernie is an accomplished sales and market executive, with almost 20 years of experience in cannabis, alcohol and consumer packaged goods industries.
About Atlas Global
Atlas Global is a global cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain, including cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and pharmacy.
Guest:
Bernard Yeung, CEO at Atlas Global Brands Inc. CSE: ATL
https://www.linkedin.com/company/atlasglobalbrands/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 1,139 of The Talking Hedge...
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
