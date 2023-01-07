Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Star Being Collaboration in the Shift
19 views
channel image
Openhand
Published 18 hours ago |

How are the various Star Being Nations influencing life on the planet and what key trends are happening going forwards into 2023? Explore in this episode of the 5D Shift Podcast with planetary shift facilitator, "Open" of Openhand. Click this link to go there...
https://www.openhandweb.org/star-being-collaboration

Keywords
5d consciousness5d shiftstar beings on earth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket