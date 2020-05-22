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King Philip's War The Most Important American War You've Never Heard Of
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54 views • May 22, 2020
A generation after the first Thanksgiving, the sachem of the Wampanoag led a coalition of Native American tribes to battle against the ever-encroaching European colonists of New England.
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