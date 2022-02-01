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#268: New Perspectives on the Trucker Convoy—Richard Decarie
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40 views • February 01, 2022
Richard Decarie is a double anomaly: a practicing Catholic in secular Quebec, and a social conservative in “liberal Conservative/libertarian” circles.
Decarie, an entrepreneur and media influencer, was the major player responsible for getting former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s support for the PM role in French-speaking Quebec, and knows Canadian politics and its history inside out. He was also at the Ottawa mega-event featuring 50,000+ anti-mandate truckers from all across the country and parts of the US.
In this episode, you will learn
👉Why this convey event was convened (last minute!) and what it means for the elites who run Canada
👉What the Trucker vs Trudeau clash is really about
👉Why “freedom” is not the right goal to have if you want long term success
👉Anecdotes from on the ground at Parliament Hill
👉Why Decarie’s plain-spoken answers on television to a question about “being gay” got him bounced from the national leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party, and what it says about “conservatism” in Canada
👉Why he started Conservative Union what its goals are
👉How to reach Canadians about the Christian foundations of Canada
👉Why so many people are slowing waking up to the lies behind the scamdemic.
Resources mentioned in this episode
👉Conservative Union website https://www.conservativeunion.ca/
👉The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve by G. Edward Griffin https://amzn.to/3rgBRce
Decarie, an entrepreneur and media influencer, was the major player responsible for getting former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s support for the PM role in French-speaking Quebec, and knows Canadian politics and its history inside out. He was also at the Ottawa mega-event featuring 50,000+ anti-mandate truckers from all across the country and parts of the US.
In this episode, you will learn
👉Why this convey event was convened (last minute!) and what it means for the elites who run Canada
👉What the Trucker vs Trudeau clash is really about
👉Why “freedom” is not the right goal to have if you want long term success
👉Anecdotes from on the ground at Parliament Hill
👉Why Decarie’s plain-spoken answers on television to a question about “being gay” got him bounced from the national leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party, and what it says about “conservatism” in Canada
👉Why he started Conservative Union what its goals are
👉How to reach Canadians about the Christian foundations of Canada
👉Why so many people are slowing waking up to the lies behind the scamdemic.
Resources mentioned in this episode
👉Conservative Union website https://www.conservativeunion.ca/
👉The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve by G. Edward Griffin https://amzn.to/3rgBRce
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