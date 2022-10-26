35 Awesome Ideas of Mehndi Design | Indian Body & Hand Art

The art of Mehndi is an ancient tradition, originating from many ancient cultures, beginning approximately 5,000 years ago. But it is most common in India. Today, this art is still used in religious and ritual ceremonies in India, but has also been recognized in other countries as beautiful art for all time. So what is Mehndi?

Mehndi is a temporary henna design made on the body. Henna powder is obtained from the plant (actually a shrub) Lawsonia inermis, commonly found in the Middle East and other areas where the climate is hot and dry.

The shrub is harvested, dried and then ground to make henna powder. One of the traditions of some Hindu holidays is the obligatory drawing of henna on the hands and feet for every woman. As a rule, such designs are applied on the palms and feet, where the color of the design will be the darkest, because the skin contains a higher level of keratin, which temporarily binds the henna coloring pigment.

Henna was originally used exclusively as a dye, which was used only on special occasions, for example, to decorate the skin of brides.

