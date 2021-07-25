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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 3) What happened if Financial Market Crashed down to ZERO - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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141 views • July 25, 2021
The Wall Street market cartel are group of criminals, they will lose their credits, and their corporations will be liquidated. They are outlawed from the get go and they won't have the protection of the Public Law. They are harming people at all levels. They built criminality into every level in their corporations and compartmentalized everybody, therefore, every employee regardless which department they work for in that corporation/incorporation, is participating and complicit consciously or unconsciously in the criminality that is still taking place. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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