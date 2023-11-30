Michael Knowles: China Brings Back Masks and Social Distancing





China is bringing back masks and social distancing after an outbreak in northern China has caused hospitals to become “overwhelmed with sick children.” First of all, Asian people have been wearing masks for a very long time. Second, this seems to have happened just in time for the next presidential election.





#MichaelKnowles #TheMichaelKnowlesShow #News #Politics #DailyWire #China #Mask #Masks #SocialDistance #SocialDistancing #COVID #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Election #PresidentialElection