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Psychiatric Disorders are Voted into Existence. They are not Medical Diseases.
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12 views • December 11, 2020
The complete absence of any scientific tests to confirm a diagnosis does not stop psychiatrists from conducting clinical trials on dangerous drugs.
No lab tests verify or measure any mental disorder. But big money is at stake. Psychiatric drug research is highly subjective and rife with manipulation. It is on the basis of such biased research that psychotropic drugs with potentially fatal side effects are routinely approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panels for a lifetime of use by members of the unsuspecting public.
But the experimentation does not end there. Additional psychotropic drug trials take advantage of the invented disorders in the DSM to rake in even more profits by targeting the most innocent of all—children.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
No lab tests verify or measure any mental disorder. But big money is at stake. Psychiatric drug research is highly subjective and rife with manipulation. It is on the basis of such biased research that psychotropic drugs with potentially fatal side effects are routinely approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panels for a lifetime of use by members of the unsuspecting public.
But the experimentation does not end there. Additional psychotropic drug trials take advantage of the invented disorders in the DSM to rake in even more profits by targeting the most innocent of all—children.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
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