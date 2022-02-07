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Project Veritas Whistleblower Exposes COVID Deception
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564 views • February 07, 2022
A master's prepared RN comes forth to expose the federal COVID protocols which are actually killing patients. Safe and curative therapeutics like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are denied and suppressed, while toxic 'vaccines' and toxic drugs like Remdesivir are pushed in an insane genocidal agenda.
Jodi O'Malley, Insider and Registered Nurse, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: "This is evil. This is evil at the highest level..."
See also: Medical Tyranny, Vaccine Passports and the Great Reset
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2022
Jodi O'Malley, Insider and Registered Nurse, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: "This is evil. This is evil at the highest level..."
See also: Medical Tyranny, Vaccine Passports and the Great Reset
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2022
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