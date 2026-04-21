[Mar 18, 2026] NASA Artemis 1, November 2022; Favorite Special Moments. [Postgalactic]

Was the first NASA Artemis Mission to the Moon real or something else?

That's the question you might come away with after watching this video.

We are told that over 60 years ago 3 men orbited the moon in a small capsule, launched from Earth on a mission that concluded 10 days later with their safe return.

That was Apollo 8. It took just 7 years from announcement to achievement of this goal. In 2026 we have a sister to the Apollo Program called Artemis. It began 9 years ago so we're currently two years behind our forefathers in terms of progress.

Many people consider the original Apollo accomplishments as suspicious, but what about Artemis?

I already have my doubts. I'll share some research with you in this video to give you some insight into my position.

I appreciate you coming here to watch this video, I hope you will take the time to subscribe to the channel and come back the next time!





LINKS:



Observational Analysis: NASA Artemis 1 Mission “Moon and Saturn” Video.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zJ7nwJlxb6rjMBjXbRTj5AQV0yM3MPSb/view?usp=sharing





Earth Views from Artemis I Mission to the Moon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxMqWHCTqGM

This view of Earth captured from a human rated spacecraft @ 28:29





Artemis I Close Flyby of the Moon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvWtNx3VOUA

Moon and craft simultaneous rotation @ 1:37:37





NASA chief Jared Isaacman announces NASA Force to recruit top talent

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3MrwUluW4w





President Kennedy on Landing a Man on the Moon Before the End of the 1960's

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QftPu3nCp-M





Archive Clip: JFK at Rice University, Sept. 12, 1962 - "We choose to go to the Moon"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQV9CAJWlVY





Listening In: JFK on Getting to the Moon (November 21, 1962). Although not featured in the video, I wanted to include this interesting link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZFnTBSRKcg





Black Swan, Beyond the Horizon. By Dr. John D.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMpyePcfDYU

(with thanks to Taboo Conspiracy Channel)





Computer History: IBM 1401 Mainframe Data Processing System 1960 ENGLISH version (HD)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZIIMElB2Wo





Modern computer microprocessor zoom in Apple Microchip CPU Under Microscope 🔬

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/i2k6jHHzK4s





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Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

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We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It's easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever-expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





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