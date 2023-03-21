Create New Account
2023-3-21 wake up message - 160
32 views
thedustspeaks
Published 20 hours ago |

new moon of the new year is march 22nd at even

this begins the year of preparation leading up to the sabbath year

you need to plant, harvest, and preserve all the food you will need for the next years this year

and purchase all the things you will need in the year to come...this year



