2023-3-21 wake up message - 160
new moon of the new year is march 22nd at even
this begins the year of preparation leading up to the sabbath year
you need to plant, harvest, and preserve all the food you will need for the next years this year
and purchase all the things you will need in the year to come...this year
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.