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Mysteries of the Kingdom
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14 views • November 12, 2020
In this study we look at God’s Kingdom, where destruction brings restoration, to truly live is to die, to lay down your life is gain, to stand tall and RISE UP is to bow down and be humble. Where the way up is down. It’s the inside, outside, upside, down Kingdom, not like the kingdoms of this world, and absolutely Yah’s perfect way. May His Kingdom come and will be done!
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