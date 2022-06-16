Identifying and Addressing Dementia with Teepa Snow

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In this episode, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt and Teepa Snow discuss dementia the challenges, brain changes, and how to support those living with dementia in a more positive and respectful way. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other forms of dementia affect more than 5 million Americans, reports the Alzheimer’s Association. While researchers continue to search for a cure and better treatment options, it’s important to learn to better support those living with dementia. In the words of Teepa Snow, “Until there’s a cure, there’s care”.This in-depth discussion includes what to look for, how to categorize dementia, and what to do to manage it.