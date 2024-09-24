BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Hidden Epidemic Fueling Chronic Disease — Interview with Dr. Thomas Levy
Mercola
Mercola
361 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • 7 months ago

2021 Interview


In this interview, repeat guest Dr. Thomas Levy, a board-certified cardiologist, shares his insights into an oft-forgotten and overlooked area of health, namely your oral health. 



Oral infections such as periodontitis and abscesses are the most common infections in the world and frequently are a stealth contributor to chronic diseases such as breast cancer and heart disease.


Everybody thinks an infected tooth will trigger enormous pain, but chronically abscessed teeth have no discomfort at all well over 95% of the time.

To identify asymptomatic abscesses, you need to get a 3D cone beam exam done.


This is particularly important if you’re struggling with a chronic health condition, be it an autoimmune disease, cancer, heart disease or any degenerative disease.


Typically, periodontitis will precede an abscess. Once the gum inflammation gets bad enough and permits oral pathogens to reach the apex of the tooth, the abscess begins to form.


Irrigating between your teeth with hydrogen peroxide water is one of the most effective strategies for reversing periodontitis. You also want to make sure you have adequate vitamin C, as the hydrogen peroxide and vitamin C work in tandem to eradicate pathogens and eliminate infection.


Article link: https://bit.ly/4ddzMCM


Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw


Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd


Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola

Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola

Gab: https://gab.com/Mercola

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola

Mewe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola


Keywords
healthcanceroral healthwellnessmercoladrmercolatake control of your healthchronic diseasesoral infection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy