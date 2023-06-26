Sensational Alex Harvey Band | Amos Moses

Recently unearthed footage of SAHB, lifted from the 70's German TV show Pop Scope. Maybe rescued originally from the BBC's cutting room floor?
Cover of the Jerry Reed song, "Amos Moses", from the album SAHB Stories (1976)
Mirrored -
madmission
