Are You Ready for Winter? | I'm Stacking Firewood

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With the prices of heating fuels on the rise I decided to resume using my fireplace this coming winter. A few years ago I was able to cut firewood from the limbs of a typhoon-downed cherry tree. I've stacked them inside my front door for easy access. 🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener