Romley Stewart is someone YOU need to listen to!
We have been raised up in a LIE of epic proportions!
Humanity is LOST in a world that has been pulled over our eyes!
PLEASE listen and subscribe to "The Justinian Deception"
He also wrote a book that everyone should buy!
You can find Romley on Rumble at:
JUSTINIAN-DECEPTION
https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
And on the censor happy YouTube, where several of his videos have been removed!
Justinian Deception
https://www.youtube.com/@JustinianDeception
Please watch and share his work!
And listen closely to what he is telling you, it's the TRUTH!
This video was taken from a mirror of his work on YouTube at:
JUSTINIAN DECEPTION Romley Stewart - THE-GODS-OF-FICTION-GOVERNMENT
https://youtu.be/DC-vQe2deMU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.