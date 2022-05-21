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LARGE 5G TOWER DIRECTLY OVER BLEACHERS AT MESA HIGH SCHOOL STADIUM
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111 views • May 21, 2022
Scientists have confirmed one of the dangerous effects of long-term microwave radiation exposure is destruction of the human immune system. This will result in millions more deaths(genocide)as the globalists unleash more bioweapons which includes the big pharma injections.
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