© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Live Tour in Kansas City, MO: Megyn Kelly
* Taylor Swift’s Extremist Transgender Ideology
* Debate Reaction
* Cable News Collapse
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 September 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/megyn-kelly-tour
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1834638169674785024